Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 95,062 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,058 shares of company stock worth $195,701. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

