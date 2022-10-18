Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $381.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average of $259.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Teleflex

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

