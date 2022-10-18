Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,551 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,830 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 191,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,632 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

