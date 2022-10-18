Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $5,962,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after buying an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,112.50%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

