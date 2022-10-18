Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 38.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 59.8% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 84,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 475,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

