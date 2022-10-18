Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

