Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Cardiol Therapeutics



Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Featured Stories

