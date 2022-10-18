Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 71.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,723 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in HEXO by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Price Performance

HEXO stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

