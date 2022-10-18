Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

