Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $193,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BR opened at $142.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

