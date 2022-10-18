Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.