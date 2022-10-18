Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after acquiring an additional 750,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 176.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,264 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.8 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

NASDAQ REG opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

