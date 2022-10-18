Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.