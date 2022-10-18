Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,656,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 904.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 364.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.94. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

