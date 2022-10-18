Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $92,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

