Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

