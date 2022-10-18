Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.78 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

LPLA opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

