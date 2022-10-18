Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.23 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QLTA stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $57.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.