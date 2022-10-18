Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 441,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

