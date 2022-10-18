Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,516 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 853,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.