Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

VERV opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $231,352.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

