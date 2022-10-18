Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,672 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.91.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

