Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,849 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 33.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 185,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,084 shares of company stock worth $4,126,527. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

