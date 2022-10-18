Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,334 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 73.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 315,942 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

