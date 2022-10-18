Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

