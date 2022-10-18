Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 660,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,729,000 after buying an additional 116,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

BXP stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

