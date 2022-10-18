Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

KIM opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

