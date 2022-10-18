Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,495 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HCM opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $36.37.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

