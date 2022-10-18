Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.75 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,083 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

