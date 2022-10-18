Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,681,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,512,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after buying an additional 337,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 300,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.