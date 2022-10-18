Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.87 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.