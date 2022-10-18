Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of HMY stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

