Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MS. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.92.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.