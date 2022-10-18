Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.92.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MS opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

