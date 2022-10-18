Morguard North American (MRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.39 million during the quarter.
Morguard North American Stock Performance
Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.
About Morguard North American
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
