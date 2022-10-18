Morguard North American (MRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.39 million during the quarter.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Increases Dividend

About Morguard North American

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Morguard North American’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Rating)

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.