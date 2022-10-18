MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of MOR opened at €23.35 ($23.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $797.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.59. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of €43.29 ($44.17).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

