Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,178,039 shares changing hands.

Morses Club Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 million and a PE ratio of 345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Morses Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.