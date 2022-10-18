Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $184.72

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.72 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.79). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.79), with a volume of 4,119 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £133.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

