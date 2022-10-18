Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 782 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

