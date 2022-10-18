Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,130. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

