MSC Industrial Direct’s (MSM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $76.77 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

