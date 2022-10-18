MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Lowered to $499.00 at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $510.00 to $499.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.13.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $402.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.32 and a 200 day moving average of $444.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.