Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Cut to €255.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MURGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.57.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

