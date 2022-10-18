National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $34.74 on Monday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Bankshares by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

