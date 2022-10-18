National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NSA opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

