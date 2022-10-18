Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KITT. Roth Capital began coverage on Nauticus Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Nauticus Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

KITT stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.