Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Navient were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Navient by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 438,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Navient in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

