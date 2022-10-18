Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

