NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NCR stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in NCR by 85.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NCR by 156.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 940,767 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

