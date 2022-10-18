Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €48.12 ($49.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.72. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($118.52).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

